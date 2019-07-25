Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Director Geoffrey T. Barker Sells 16,700 Shares

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 16,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.16, for a total transaction of $887,772.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE SMAR traded up $0.82 on Thursday, reaching $53.92. 991,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,566,018. Smartsheet Inc has a 12 month low of $20.34 and a 12 month high of $55.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of -86.97 and a beta of 2.01.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.15. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 30.04% and a negative return on equity of 34.42%. The business had revenue of $56.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMAR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 240.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Recro Pharma from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of GrubHub in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Guaranty Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.36.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Further Reading: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.