SmartCoin Price Tops $0.0017 on Major Exchanges (SMC)

SmartCoin (CURRENCY:SMC) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 25th. In the last week, SmartCoin has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar. SmartCoin has a market capitalization of $42,763.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of SmartCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SmartCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SmartCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $93.38 or 0.00943430 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00013056 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001178 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000060 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00017086 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000575 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000742 BTC.

SmartCoin Coin Profile

SMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 6th, 2014. SmartCoin’s total supply is 25,404,450 coins. SmartCoin’s official Twitter account is @SmartCoinSMC . The Reddit community for SmartCoin is /r/Smartcoin_smc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SmartCoin’s official website is smartcoin.cc

SmartCoin Coin Trading

SmartCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SmartCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SmartCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmartCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.