Sky Investment Group LLC Takes $2.17 Million Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Sky Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,375 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,166,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,706,326 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $605,651,000 after buying an additional 17,860 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,897,714 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,094,013,000 after acquiring an additional 422,625 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $6,625,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Derby & Company Inc. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $290.59. 1,168,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,596,043. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.34 and a 1 year high of $305.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.17.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 12.89%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.83%.

TMO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eutelsat Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. UBS Group cut AGL Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut Propetro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.69.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 50,713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.21, for a total value of $13,855,298.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,562,149.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.29, for a total value of $670,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,029 shares in the company, valued at $10,739,380.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,488 shares of company stock worth $14,600,474 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

