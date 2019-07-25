Sky Investment Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Sky Investment Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 51,878 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. American Express comprises 2.2% of Sky Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $6,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 140.3% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.93, for a total transaction of $799,045.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,405,830.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Stephen J. Squeri sold 101,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.95, for a total value of $12,230,581.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 258,948 shares in the company, valued at $31,060,812.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 168,048 shares of company stock valued at $20,066,619. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AXP shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on West Fraser Timber from C$78.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America lowered their target price on Canopy Growth from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. UBS Group started coverage on Molecular Templates in a report on Monday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on West Fraser Timber from C$77.00 to C$75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.38.

Shares of AXP traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $127.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,607,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,373,183. The company has a market cap of $106.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.88. American Express has a one year low of $89.05 and a one year high of $129.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $124.70.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.82 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.78% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. American Express’s payout ratio is 21.28%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

