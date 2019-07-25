Sky Investment Group LLC Purchases 319 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Sky Investment Group LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 48,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,037,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Arbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,060,000 after buying an additional 6,687 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 74,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,643,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. 55.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a $240.00 target price on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a $425.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of easyJet to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.41.

United Parcel Service stock traded up $3.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $118.25. 8,711,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,261,652. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.89 and a 12 month high of $125.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.23.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $18.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 205.26%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.03, for a total value of $159,045.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

