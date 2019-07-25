Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 41.58%. The firm had revenue of $477.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE SIX traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.61. The company had a trading volume of 777,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,515. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.06. Six Flags Entertainment has a 52-week low of $46.68 and a 52-week high of $72.39.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SIX. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Obseva in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, B. Riley set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Shotspotter and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,522,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,881,000 after purchasing an additional 111,432 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,565,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,302,000 after purchasing an additional 36,096 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,446,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,843,000 after purchasing an additional 5,343 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 803,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,698,000 after purchasing an additional 275,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 143.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 769,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,785,000 after purchasing an additional 453,296 shares during the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

