Sippican Capital Advisors Sells 1,080 Shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC)

Sippican Capital Advisors cut its position in Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,664 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the period. Cambridge Bancorp makes up 2.4% of Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Sippican Capital Advisors owned approximately 0.60% of Cambridge Bancorp worth $2,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 186,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,504,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares during the period. Castine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 1.5% during the first quarter. Castine Capital Management LLC now owns 135,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,367 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 6,223 shares during the period. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on CATC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Cambridge Bancorp in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Sandler O’Neill started coverage on Cambridge Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock.

Cambridge Bancorp stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $80.30. 1,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,467. The company has a market cap of $331.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.12. Cambridge Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $71.35 and a fifty-two week high of $95.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The bank reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $27.92 million for the quarter. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 19.92%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%.

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

