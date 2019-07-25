Sippican Capital Advisors Raises Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,414 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in General Motors were worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GM. Econ Financial Services Corp raised its position in shares of General Motors by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 8,164 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 6,412 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,827 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of General Motors by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,906 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of General Motors by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 69,200 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Wesley G. Bush bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $385,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GM has been the topic of several research reports. Nomura set a $42.00 price target on General Motors and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. ValuEngine raised Worldline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on West Fraser Timber from C$77.00 to C$75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Magna International in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Motors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.14.

NYSE GM traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.75. The company had a trading volume of 8,177,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,040,527. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $30.56 and a fifty-two week high of $41.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.84. The company has a market cap of $57.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.40.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.32. General Motors had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $34.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

