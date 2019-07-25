Sippican Capital Advisors Lowers Holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Sippican Capital Advisors decreased its position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,566 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,107 shares during the quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNV. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Synovus Financial by 118.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Synovus Financial by 262.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 82.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

SNV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $0.35 price objective on shares of DB Commodity Double Short ETN in a report on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James set a C$80.00 price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Synovus Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.52.

SNV stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.12. 1,292,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,970,826. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $29.93 and a 1-year high of $51.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.31.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The bank reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $487.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.13 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 32.97%.

Synovus Financial Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Featured Article: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.