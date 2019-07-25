Sippican Capital Advisors Has $200,000 Stock Holdings in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,735 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Star Bulk Carriers were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,890 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 18.4% in the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 67,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. 56.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBLK traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.29. 455,514 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 560,617. The firm has a market cap of $969.05 million, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.44. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.16 and a 52-week high of $15.38.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shipping company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $166.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.10 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 4.91%. On average, research analysts forecast that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

SBLK has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eisai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Misonix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $15.00 price target on Star Bulk Carriers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of April 10, 2019, the company had a fleet of 109 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.45 million deadweight ton, including 17 Newcastlemax, 19 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 35 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 17 Ultramax, and 10 Supramax vessels.

