Sippican Capital Advisors Acquires New Shares in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

Sippican Capital Advisors purchased a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,182 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Shamrock Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael K. Grimm purchased 3,888 shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.14 per share, with a total value of $54,976.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas P. Mason sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $1,047,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ET traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.82. 9,225,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,484,336. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.47. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a twelve month low of $11.68 and a twelve month high of $19.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $38.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.55.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ET has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James set a $29.00 price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. ValuEngine cut Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup set a $86.00 price objective on Prologis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

