Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) Shares Bought by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 551.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 150.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Shares of SPG stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $158.32. 1,128,052 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,419,610. Simon Property Group Inc has a 1-year low of $155.04 and a 1-year high of $191.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $161.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.52.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.45% and a return on equity of 62.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on SPG shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Healthequity in a research note on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a $60.00 price target on shares of Taubman Centers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.07.

In other news, insider John Rulli sold 9,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.17, for a total transaction of $1,613,717.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,222,735.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.