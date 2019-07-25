Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc (NASDAQ:SAMG) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $14.22. Silvercrest Asset Management Group shares last traded at $14.22, with a volume of 4 shares changing hands.
The company has a market capitalization of $190.36 million, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.74.
Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $22.57 million during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 19.08%.
About Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG)
Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.
