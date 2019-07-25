Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc (NASDAQ:SAMG) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $14.22. Silvercrest Asset Management Group shares last traded at $14.22, with a volume of 4 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $190.36 million, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.74.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $22.57 million during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 19.08%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 302,098 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,305,000 after acquiring an additional 47,133 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 97,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 15,883 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 511,796 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,549 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. 48.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

