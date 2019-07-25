Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) Hits New 12-Month High at $4.16

Silvercorp Metals Inc (TSE:SVM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$4.16 and last traded at C$4.15, with a volume of 76938 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.99.

Separately, Eight Capital set a C$4.00 price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.30. The firm has a market cap of $679.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$46.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$49.50 million. Equities research analysts predict that Silvercorp Metals Inc will post 0.199 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.44%. Silvercorp Metals’s payout ratio is presently 10.87%.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile (TSE:SVM)

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in China. Its flagship project is the Ying silver-lead-zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China. The company was formerly known as SKN Resources Ltd.

