Siltronic (FRA:WAF) PT Set at €62.00 by UBS Group

Siltronic (FRA:WAF) received a €62.00 ($72.09) price target from equities research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 13.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WAF. Oddo Bhf set a €17.50 ($20.35) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 115 price objective on Nestlé and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,250 ($29.40) to GBX 2,360 ($30.84) in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded SUN ART RETAIL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Siltronic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €84.56 ($98.32).

Get Siltronic alerts:

WAF opened at €71.58 ($83.23) on Thursday. Siltronic has a 1 year low of €53.00 ($61.63) and a 1 year high of €153.20 ($178.14). The stock has a 50-day moving average of €61.87.

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company's products include polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, HiREF, and argon-annealed wafers. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other various applications.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Siltronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siltronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.