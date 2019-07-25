Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.79-0.89 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $213-223 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $223.16 million.Silicon Laboratories also updated its Q3 2019 guidance to $0.79-0.89 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Xilinx from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital began coverage on in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vistra Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Benchmark began coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Xilinx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silicon Laboratories has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $107.70.

Shares of SLAB stock traded up $6.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.74. The stock had a trading volume of 919,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,504. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.50. The company has a current ratio of 6.04, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Silicon Laboratories has a one year low of $73.13 and a one year high of $114.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.77, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.62.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $188.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total transaction of $105,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,202,327.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total value of $82,312.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,412.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

