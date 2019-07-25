Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.79-0.89 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $213-223 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $223.16 million.Silicon Laboratories also updated its Q3 2019 guidance to $0.79-0.89 EPS.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Xilinx from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital began coverage on in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vistra Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Benchmark began coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Xilinx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silicon Laboratories has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $107.70.
Shares of SLAB stock traded up $6.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.74. The stock had a trading volume of 919,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,504. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.50. The company has a current ratio of 6.04, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Silicon Laboratories has a one year low of $73.13 and a one year high of $114.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.77, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.62.
In related news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total transaction of $105,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,202,327.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total value of $82,312.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,412.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Silicon Laboratories Company Profile
Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.
