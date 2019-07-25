Signature Wealth Management Group Sells 438 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Signature Wealth Management Group lowered its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,514 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First American Trust FSB increased its position in Cisco Systems by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 9,258 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 67,643 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after acquiring an additional 5,720 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 392.9% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 992,107 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,298,000 after acquiring an additional 790,837 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 29,791 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 128,709 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,044,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares during the period. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on MEG Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Pareteum in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $100.00 target price on Cimarex Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on Cisco Systems to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.30.

CSCO traded down $0.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,521,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,232,820. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.44. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.25 and a 1 year high of $58.26. The company has a market capitalization of $247.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.17.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 29.88%. The business had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.83%.

In related news, Director Steven M. West sold 20,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $1,124,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,833.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total transaction of $3,749,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 349,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,698,974.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,129 shares of company stock valued at $5,159,754 in the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

