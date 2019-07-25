Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Dividend Assets Capital LLC

Dividend Assets Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,240 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams makes up approximately 1.2% of Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $7,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 633 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 675 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 139 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, Chairman John G. Morikis sold 16,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.26, for a total transaction of $7,662,687.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 112,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,911,187.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert F. Lynch sold 6,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.54, for a total value of $3,006,891.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,965,131.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,471 shares of company stock worth $12,202,129. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

SHW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on CoStar Group from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Inflarx to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised YY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Barclays lowered FirstCash from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $465.96 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $500.00.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $4.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $505.54. 275,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,920. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 52-week low of $355.28 and a 52-week high of $501.44. The company has a market capitalization of $45.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $465.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.35 by $0.22. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 48.92% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 20.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.39%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

