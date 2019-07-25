Shaver Shop Group (ASX:SSG) Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of Shaver Shop Group Ltd (ASX:SSG) were down 2.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as A$0.45 ($0.32) and last traded at A$0.46 ($0.32), approximately 318,242 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.47 ($0.33).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is A$0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.83. The company has a market cap of $57.12 million and a P/E ratio of 9.68.

About Shaver Shop Group (ASX:SSG)

Shaver Shop Group Limited engages in retailing specialist personal grooming products for men and women in Australia and New Zealand. The company offers electric shavers, beard trimmers, hair clippers, body groomers, and manual shavers; and oral care, massage, hair removal, hair styling, and beauty products.

