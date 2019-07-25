Shadow Token Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.00 (SHDW)

Shadow Token (CURRENCY:SHDW) traded up 8.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 25th. One Shadow Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0246 or 0.00000243 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and Waves Decentralized Exchange. In the last seven days, Shadow Token has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. Shadow Token has a market capitalization of $172,244.00 and $1.00 worth of Shadow Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Shadow Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00291701 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009933 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.03 or 0.01659138 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000858 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000232 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00121587 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00024319 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Shadow Token Profile

Shadow Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 tokens. Shadow Token’s official Twitter account is @iShadowEra and its Facebook page is accessible here . Shadow Token’s official website is www.shadowera.com

Shadow Token Token Trading

Shadow Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shadow Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shadow Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shadow Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Shadow Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shadow Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.