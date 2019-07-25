Sequential Brands Group (NASDAQ:SQBG) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Sequential Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:SQBG)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $0.47. Sequential Brands Group shares last traded at $0.49, with a volume of 19,936 shares.

A number of research firms have commented on SQBG. Zacks Investment Research lowered HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. ValuEngine lowered Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market cap of $30.68 million, a P/E ratio of 1.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.64.

Sequential Brands Group (NASDAQ:SQBG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). Sequential Brands Group had a negative net margin of 79.14% and a positive return on equity of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $36.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.14 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Sequential Brands Group Inc will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Prescott Group Capital Managem bought 141,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.67 per share, with a total value of $94,880.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 218,850 shares of company stock worth $158,798 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sequential Brands Group stock. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Sequential Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:SQBG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.67% of the company’s stock.

Sequential Brands Group, Inc owns a portfolio of consumer brands in the home, active, and fashion categories in the United States and internationally. It offers products in the apparel, footwear, eyewear, fashion accessories, home goods, food, wine, and media related assets, such as magazines, books, and other print and digital content.

