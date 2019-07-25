Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) Shares Acquired by CenturyLink Investment Management Co

CenturyLink Investment Management Co lifted its position in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) by 38.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,529 shares during the quarter. CenturyLink Investment Management Co’s holdings in Senior Housing Properties Trust were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Senior Housing Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $33,676,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,640,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,231,000 after buying an additional 816,414 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,316,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,712,000 after buying an additional 672,282 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 3.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,664,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,624,000 after buying an additional 357,500 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 1,357.3% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 360,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,249,000 after buying an additional 335,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SNH shares. Morgan Stanley set a $111.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. B. Riley set a $14.00 price target on shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of ZIX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.40.

Shares of NASDAQ SNH traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $8.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,931,931. Senior Housing Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $7.49 and a 12-month high of $19.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.29.

Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). Senior Housing Properties Trust had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $266.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Senior Housing Properties Trust will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. Senior Housing Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.74%.

Senior Housing Properties Trust Profile

SNH is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. SNH is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), or RMR Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

