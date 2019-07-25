Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

SENEA stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.47. 76 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,368. Seneca Foods has a twelve month low of $21.97 and a twelve month high of $35.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.32.

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Seneca Foods had a negative return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $262.59 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SENEA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seneca Foods by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,081,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,509,000 after purchasing an additional 24,868 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Seneca Foods in the first quarter valued at about $564,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods by 63.9% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 44,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 17,516 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Seneca Foods in the first quarter valued at about $423,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods by 65.4% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 40,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. 48.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Seneca Foods

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. It offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, READ, Green Valley, Cherryman, and Seneca Farms.

