Selective Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 102.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 21,830 shares during the period. Ares Capital accounts for approximately 1.3% of Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Ares Capital by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,293,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,197,000 after buying an additional 306,185 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 2.1% during the second quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 57,190 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 7.7% during the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 24,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 562.9% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 18,231 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 15,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 15.9% during the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 7,298 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ARCC traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,439,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,805,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.63. Ares Capital Co. has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $18.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.02.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The investment management company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $373.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.96 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 59.58% and a return on equity of 10.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 95.24%.

In related news, Director Daniel G. Kelly, Jr. purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.01 per share, with a total value of $81,045.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven B. Mckeever purchased 5,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.52 per share, with a total value of $98,812.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 20,265 shares of company stock valued at $358,269. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ARCC. Wedbush set a $20.00 price objective on Ares Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Portland Estates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.25.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

