Selective Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B (BMV:VWOB)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B (BMV:VWOB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000. VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B makes up approximately 0.6% of Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VWOB. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B during the first quarter worth $75,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B by 19.3% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Guidant Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B by 38.4% during the first quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B by 3,279.7% during the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B during the first quarter worth $206,000.

Shares of BMV:VWOB traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $81.17. VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B has a twelve month low of $1,400.00 and a twelve month high of $1,606.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.29.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.306 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

