SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Announces Earnings Results

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $409.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.28 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.76% and a net margin of 29.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ SEIC traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.20. 30,415 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a current ratio of 5.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.42. SEI Investments has a one year low of $42.27 and a one year high of $64.21. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.27.
In other news, Director Sarah Blumenstein sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total transaction of $259,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,681 shares in the company, valued at $554,984.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several analysts have recently commented on SEIC shares. BidaskClub cut Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded SEI Investments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. ValuEngine raised China Southern Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of W W Grainger in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.
About SEI Investments
SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.
