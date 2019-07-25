SEGRO plc (LON:SGRO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

SEGRO plc (LON:SGRO) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 771.30 ($10.08).

SGRO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Continental in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Boeing from $430.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group raised to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,180 ($15.42) target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. UBS Group set a €89.00 ($103.49) price objective on Sixt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Liberum Capital downgraded Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get SEGRO alerts:

In other news, insider Soumen Das sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 727 ($9.50), for a total value of £799,700 ($1,044,949.69). Also, insider Liz Reilly sold 4,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 686 ($8.96), for a total value of £34,265.70 ($44,774.21). Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 212,303 shares of company stock valued at $153,263,714.

SGRO stock traded down GBX 6.80 ($0.09) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 770 ($10.06). 1,760,827 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,670,000. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 738.36. SEGRO has a one year low of GBX 577.60 ($7.55) and a one year high of GBX 763.40 ($9.98). The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a GBX 6.30 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. SEGRO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.18%.

SEGRO Company Profile

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 7 million square metres of space (75 million square feet) valued at £11 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

Read More: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.