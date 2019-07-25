Scry.info (DDD) Price Hits $0.0173

Scry.info (CURRENCY:DDD) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 25th. One Scry.info token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0173 or 0.00000177 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io and LBank. During the last seven days, Scry.info has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar. Scry.info has a total market capitalization of $7.61 million and $639,081.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Scry.info alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003190 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.70 or 0.00294408 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010253 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $159.37 or 0.01634974 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000865 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00024297 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00120300 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Scry.info Profile

Scry.info was first traded on January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 tokens. The official website for Scry.info is home.scry.info . Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8 . The official message board for Scry.info is medium.com/@scryscry8

Buying and Selling Scry.info

Scry.info can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scry.info directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scry.info should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scry.info using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Scry.info Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scry.info and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.