Scout Investments Inc. Trims Stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 510,446 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,997 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $20,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Masco in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its holdings in Masco by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,118 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Masco in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Masco in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Masco in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MAS. Raymond James set a $33.00 price objective on LKQ and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HANNOVER RUECK/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Zelman & Associates raised Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised Esperion Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.29.

Shares of NYSE:MAS traded up $3.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.38. The stock had a trading volume of 7,115,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,636,614. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.55. The company has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.46. Masco Corp has a 1-year low of $27.03 and a 1-year high of $42.58.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 675.68% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Masco Corp will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.20%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

