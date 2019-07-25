Scout Investments Inc. Sells 23,924 Shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Scout Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 345,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,924 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $18,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AFLAC by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,367,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,555,000 after purchasing an additional 724,613 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of AFLAC by 616.4% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 56,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 67,842 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AFLAC by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AFLAC by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 40,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 8,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in AFLAC during the 4th quarter valued at $930,000. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AFL. Barclays set a $34.00 price target on DCP Midstream and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Spotify Technology from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered German American Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI began coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James set a C$80.00 price target on West Fraser Timber and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.71.

In other news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $76,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,816 shares in the company, valued at $653,616. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Teresa L. White sold 57,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.39, for a total value of $2,878,478.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,848,687.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,324 shares of company stock valued at $7,635,840. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AFL traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.77. The stock had a trading volume of 3,157,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,164,263. AFLAC Incorporated has a 12-month low of $41.45 and a 12-month high of $57.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.37.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 billion. AFLAC had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 14.26%. AFLAC’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

