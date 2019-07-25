Scout Investments Inc. Reduces Stake in American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)

Scout Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) by 0.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,005,306 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,960 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $16,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.0% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 89,130 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,447 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 9.3% in the first quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AEO traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,081,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,227,617. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.41. American Eagle Outfitters has a one year low of $16.31 and a one year high of $29.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.97.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $886.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $855.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a $0.1375 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.16%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.72) target price on shares of in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of China Southern Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.73.

In related news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 117,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total transaction of $2,754,210.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 144,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,393,684.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

