Scout Investments Inc. Increases Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 172,587 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,440 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $15,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Novartis during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its stake in Novartis by 2.0% during the second quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 24,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its stake in Novartis by 1.3% during the second quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 15,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 3.5% during the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 343,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,338,000 after acquiring an additional 11,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 7.8% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVS traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $91.99. 1,570,140 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,408,928. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $71.33 and a 1-year high of $95.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.59.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. Novartis had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NVS. Argus increased their target price on Novartis to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley set a $165.00 target price on Caterpillar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Guggenheim upgraded Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.16 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.63.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

