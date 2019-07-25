Scout Investments Inc. Has $11.91 Million Position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 65.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,580 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,260 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.32% of LHC Group worth $11,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LHCG. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of LHC Group by 265.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,386 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 43.6% in the first quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,050 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,350 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 325,548 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,562,000 after purchasing an additional 20,482 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 13.1% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,861 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ronald T. Nixon sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.20, for a total value of $1,406,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,100 shares in the company, valued at $3,410,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Donald Dwayne Stelly sold 3,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $383,066.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 98,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,386,197.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,269 shares of company stock worth $5,314,613. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LHCG traded down $1.39 on Thursday, reaching $122.38. 296,038 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,458. LHC Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.84 and a 12 month high of $128.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The health services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. LHC Group had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $502.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.16 million. Analysts expect that LHC Group, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

LHCG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of LHC Group in a report on Sunday, May 12th. UBS Group set a $133.00 price objective on LHC Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on NVIDIA to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. BidaskClub lowered Ames National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.58.

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

