Scout Investments Inc. Has $10.06 Million Stake in PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH)

Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 65.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 40,318 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.15% of PRA Health Sciences worth $10,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 7.6% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 1.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 1.6% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management increased its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 1.5% during the first quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 9,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 28.2% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 842 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

Get PRA Health Sciences alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on PRAH shares. ValuEngine upgraded Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. Leerink Swann raised AbbVie to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Mizuho set a $100.00 target price on PRA Health Sciences and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Svb Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Iqvia in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

PRA Health Sciences stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $100.87. The stock had a trading volume of 766,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,601. PRA Health Sciences Inc has a 1 year low of $82.12 and a 1 year high of $121.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.41. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.12.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $722.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.84 million. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 26.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PRA Health Sciences Inc will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.