Scout Investments Inc. Grows Stock Position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,003 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 108,215 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.18% of Bruker worth $14,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRKR. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bruker by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Bruker by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,685 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bruker during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Bruker by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 160,993 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Bruker by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 444,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,095,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKR traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.84. The company had a trading volume of 740,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,126. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 34.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.32. Bruker Co. has a 12 month low of $26.10 and a 12 month high of $51.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.15.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $461.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.46 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Waters in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.05) price objective on shares of in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.18.

In other Bruker news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 400,000 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total transaction of $16,592,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,991,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,575,867,924.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total value of $57,419.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,791.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 801,374 shares of company stock worth $33,241,419 in the last ninety days. 26.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

