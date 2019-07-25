Scout Investments Inc. Acquires 33,059 Shares of Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB)

Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 348,205 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,059 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Bancolombia worth $17,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CIB. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bancolombia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,577,000. Investec Asset Management LTD bought a new position in shares of Bancolombia during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,226,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Bancolombia by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,513,332 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,271,000 after acquiring an additional 348,265 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bancolombia during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,576,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Bancolombia by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 845,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,152,000 after acquiring an additional 282,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $288.00 to $247.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eisai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Bancolombia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Shares of Bancolombia stock traded down $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $51.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,917. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.73. Bancolombia SA has a 52-week low of $35.52 and a 52-week high of $55.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The bank reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 15.03%. Research analysts expect that Bancolombia SA will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.3339 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 26th. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.92%.

About Bancolombia

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. The company operates in nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All Other.

