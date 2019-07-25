Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) Shares Sold by Dividend Assets Capital LLC

Dividend Assets Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 834 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 106.5% during the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SMG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Willdan Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Fortis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$43.00 price objective on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.03.

SMG stock traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $102.99. 88,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,382. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a twelve month low of $57.96 and a twelve month high of $104.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.57.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.22. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 53.15%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

