Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by Windsor Group LTD

Windsor Group LTD decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,877,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $20,685,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 68,846.1% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 258,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,081,000 after purchasing an additional 258,173 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $9,050,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $6,347,000.

NYSEARCA SCHA traded down $0.70 on Thursday, hitting $72.23. The stock had a trading volume of 373,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,665. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $57.04 and a one year high of $78.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.06.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

