Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Bought by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 54.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,595 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 438.6% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $46,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $71.70. The company had a trading volume of 30,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,418. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $55.87 and a 1-year high of $72.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.45.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.