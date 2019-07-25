Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) is Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s 8th Largest Position

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,176 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHG. GenWealth Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1,275.3% during the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 5,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 5,522 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 6,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHG traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $85.42. 283,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,638. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.72. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.30 and a fifty-two week high of $86.36.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

