Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Shares Sold by First Command Advisory Services Inc.

First Command Advisory Services Inc. lessened its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,011,773 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index comprises 0.0% of First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FNDA. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 38,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 6,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Kelman Lazarov Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 27,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.19. The company had a trading volume of 32,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,981. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.48. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index has a twelve month low of $30.98 and a twelve month high of $41.83.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.