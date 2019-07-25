Schwab Charitable Fund Has $227,000 Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Schwab Charitable Fund cut its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,090 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Schwab Charitable Fund’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth $32,000. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 207 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management boosted its position in Home Depot by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 349 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Carol B. Tome sold 26,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.17, for a total transaction of $4,981,602.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 519,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,227,090.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 34,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.09, for a total transaction of $7,010,097.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,567,742.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,522 shares of company stock valued at $16,156,831 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching $215.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,327,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,183,438. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $208.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $158.09 and a 52 week high of $219.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 6,597.69%. The company had revenue of $26.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down from $7.50) on shares of Tile Shop in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America set a $7.00 target price on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Gabelli cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.78.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

