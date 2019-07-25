Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) PT Set at €91.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) has been given a €91.00 ($105.81) price objective by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.74% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SU. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €46.00 ($53.49) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $154.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.70) price target on shares of in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €77.18 ($89.74).

Shares of EPA SU opened at €80.72 ($93.86) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €76.98. Schneider Electric has a 1-year low of €64.88 ($75.44) and a 1-year high of €76.34 ($88.77).

Schneider Electric SE provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Secure Power, and Industrial Automation. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

