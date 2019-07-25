Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Purchases Shares of 1,793 VANGUARD RUSSELL 1000 VALUE ETF (BMV:VONV)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP purchased a new stake in VANGUARD RUSSELL 1000 VALUE ETF (BMV:VONV) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of VANGUARD RUSSELL 1000 VALUE ETF by 21,100.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 5,486 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of VANGUARD RUSSELL 1000 VALUE ETF by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of VANGUARD RUSSELL 1000 VALUE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,233,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of VANGUARD RUSSELL 1000 VALUE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of VANGUARD RUSSELL 1000 VALUE ETF by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period.

Shares of BMV:VONV traded down $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $113.33. VANGUARD RUSSELL 1000 VALUE ETF has a 12-month low of $98.28 and a 12-month high of $114.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.49.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.649 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st.

