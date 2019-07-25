Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Purchases 199 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 264.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 6,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,143,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter.

IJR stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $78.34. 2,194,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,348,789. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $65.04 and a 52 week high of $90.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.28.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

