Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Makes New Investment in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 43,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,000. Allegheny Technologies makes up approximately 0.4% of Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 283.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 162.5% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter.

In other Allegheny Technologies news, Director James C. Diggs sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total transaction of $94,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,231.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATI traded down $0.61 on Thursday, hitting $22.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,466,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,154. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.56. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $30.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.34.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Allegheny Technologies had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Allegheny Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. ValuEngine raised United States Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Macquarie cut TAL Education Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut TESSCO Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.95.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

