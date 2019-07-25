Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) PT Lowered to $41.00

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SLB. SunTrust Banks set a $75.00 price objective on Cimarex Energy and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America reissued an underperform rating and issued a $1.25 price objective (down previously from $4.50) on shares of Superior Energy Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Tudor Pickering cut Schlumberger from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. AltaCorp Capital reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of STEP Energy Services in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $40.00 price target on Schlumberger and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Schlumberger has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.17.

SLB stock opened at $40.33 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.39. Schlumberger has a 1-year low of $34.46 and a 1-year high of $68.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.45.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.46%.

In related news, insider Alexander C. Juden sold 8,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total transaction of $374,155.47. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,041,555.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 12,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total value of $473,038.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,060,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at $486,635,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 139,145.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 7,140,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $257,629,000 after purchasing an additional 7,135,364 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,150,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $294,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841,792 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 3,709,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $133,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,785 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,801,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $425,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

