Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) Shares Purchased by Old North State Trust LLC

Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 42.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 158.4% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 41.1% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 94.6% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 141.9% in the first quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

In other news, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 12,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total transaction of $473,038.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,060,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alexander C. Juden sold 8,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total transaction of $374,155.47. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,041,555.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SLB. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Vail Resorts from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. AltaCorp Capital reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of STEP Energy Services in a report on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $40.00 target price on Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.17.

Shares of SLB stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.95. 7,460,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,196,697. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.52. The company has a market capitalization of $55.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.45. Schlumberger Limited. has a 12-month low of $34.46 and a 12-month high of $68.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.11 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 123.46%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.