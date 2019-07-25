Sandfire Resources (ASX:SFR) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Sandfire Resources NL (ASX:SFR) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $6.58. Sandfire Resources shares last traded at $6.67, with a volume of 1,912,451 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is A$6.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion and a PE ratio of 9.37.

About Sandfire Resources (ASX:SFR)

Sandfire Resources NL explores for, evaluates, and develops mineral tenements and projects in Australia and internationally. It operates through two segments, DeGrussa Mine, and Exploration and Evaluation. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver, as well as volcanogenic massive sulphide deposits.

