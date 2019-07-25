Sanders Morris Harris LLC Takes Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,791,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 16.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,094,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,321,000 after purchasing an additional 727,954 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 19.7% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,683,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,155,000 after purchasing an additional 606,781 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP lifted its stake in McKesson by 84.1% during the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,173,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,373,000 after purchasing an additional 536,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in McKesson by 117.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 463,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,210,000 after purchasing an additional 249,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine cut Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. McKesson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.27.

In related news, CEO Brian Scott Tyler sold 1,488 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total transaction of $186,729.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,974.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,766 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total value of $369,509.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,174 shares of company stock worth $804,583 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCK traded down $2.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $138.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,098,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,342. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.11 and a fifty-two week high of $148.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.20. The company has a market cap of $26.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.11.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $52.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.14 billion. McKesson had a return on equity of 29.02% and a net margin of 0.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 14.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

